A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division walks off Sicily Drop Zone during a Women's Jump at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 13:34
|Photo ID:
|6596647
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-UV471-107
|Resolution:
|2531x3543
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All American Division hosts Women's Jump [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT