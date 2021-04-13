Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All American Division hosts Women's Jump [Image 7 of 12]

    All American Division hosts Women's Jump

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division walks off Sicily Drop Zone during a Women's Jump at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 13, 2021.

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    U.S. Army
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne

