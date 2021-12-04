Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    391st Fighter Squadron fly in cooperation with the 494th Fighter Squadron [Image 2 of 4]

    391st Fighter Squadron fly in cooperation with the 494th Fighter Squadron

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    391st Fighter Squadron fly in cooperation with the 494th Fighter Squadron in preparation for the change of responsibility for the mission in an Undisclosed Location in Southwest Asia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 05:18
    Photo ID: 6595881
    VIRIN: 210412-F-YD502-187
    Resolution: 6270x4180
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 391st Fighter Squadron fly in cooperation with the 494th Fighter Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Mountain Home
    Lakenheath
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle

