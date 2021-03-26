Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 21: Groundbreaking Ceremonies for Barangay Ilosong classroom build and Barangay Duhat daycare center build [Image 3 of 6]

    Balikatan 21: Groundbreaking Ceremonies for Barangay Ilosong classroom build and Barangay Duhat daycare center build

    PHILIPPINES

    03.26.2021

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Julian Taruc, a platoon commander with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new two-room school building March 26, 2021 in Plaridel, Quezon, Philippines during Exercise Balikatan. Humanitarian and civic assistance activities during Balikatan provide direct support to local communities, while enabling our forces to get to know each other on a personal level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Krauss)

    Balikatan
    ShouldertoShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 21
    BK21

