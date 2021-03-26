Balikatan 21: Groundbreaking Ceremonies for Barangay Ilosong classroom build and Barangay Duhat daycare center build

U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, Armed Forces of the Philippines soldiers with 51st Engineer Battalion, and local Filipino community members break ground on a new daycare facility March 26, 2021 in Plaridel, Quezon, Philippines during Exercise Balikatan. Humanitarian and civic assistance activities during Balikatan provide direct support to local communities, while enabling our forces to get to know each other on a personal level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Krauss)

