U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members began the Orient Shield 21-2 Final Planning Conference at Camp Itami April 12. The conference will give all participants one more time to come together and wrap up any outstanding requirements prior to the start of the exercise. Orient Shield 21-2 will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and will be the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 02:12 Photo ID: 6595811 VIRIN: 210412-A-RG339-055 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.5 MB Location: HYOGO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Final Planning Conference begins April 12 [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.