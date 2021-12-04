Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 21-2 Final Planning Conference begins April 12 [Image 7 of 11]

    Orient Shield 21-2 Final Planning Conference begins April 12

    HYOGO, JAPAN

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members began the Orient Shield 21-2 Final Planning Conference at Camp Itami April 12. The conference will give all participants one more time to come together and wrap up any outstanding requirements prior to the start of the exercise. Orient Shield 21-2 will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and will be the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 02:12
    Photo ID: 6595808
    VIRIN: 210412-A-RG339-897
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: HYOGO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Final Planning Conference begins April 12 [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    3rd Infantry Division
    40th Infantry Division
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Camp Itami
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army
    Orien Shield 21-2

