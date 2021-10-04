156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russel Harden, commander, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, renders a salute during the National Anthem during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Grayling, Grayling, Michigan, April 10, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)
