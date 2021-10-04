Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 15]

    156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russel Harden, commander, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, renders a salute during the National Anthem during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Grayling, Grayling, Michigan, April 10, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 21:50
    Photo ID: 6595608
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-ME297-2144
    Resolution: 4884x2747
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    change of command
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    177th Military Police
    156th ESB

