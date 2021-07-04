Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Visual Information Specialist Portrait

    Visual Information Specialist Portrait

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Lan Kim, 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs visual information specialist, troubleshoots a camera-related issue during a training session April 7, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Visual information specialists are skilled in visual design, responsible for planning, organizing and developing visual material on a variety of projects for print, exhibits, and briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 16:54
    Photo ID: 6595400
    VIRIN: 210407-F-UO290-1036
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 273.81 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visual Information Specialist Portrait, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PA
    Troubleshoot
    VIS
    Harsh light

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT