Lan Kim, 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs visual information specialist, troubleshoots a camera-related issue during a training session April 7, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Visual information specialists are skilled in visual design, responsible for planning, organizing and developing visual material on a variety of projects for print, exhibits, and briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 16:54
|Photo ID:
|6595400
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-UO290-1036
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|273.81 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Visual Information Specialist Portrait, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT