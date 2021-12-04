Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James Williams serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, where he oversees day-to-day operations while providing medical care to patients serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the surrounding communities. In his off-duty time, he volunteers as a firefighter with the Harlowe Volunteer Fire Department in Craven County, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6595053
|VIRIN:
|210412-O-KJ310-224
|Resolution:
|2316x3088
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter
LEAVE A COMMENT