Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter [Image 4 of 4]

    Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James Williams serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, where he oversees day-to-day operations while providing medical care to patients serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the surrounding communities. In his off-duty time, he volunteers as a firefighter with the Harlowe Volunteer Fire Department in Craven County, North Carolina.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 14:16
    Photo ID: 6595053
    VIRIN: 210412-O-KJ310-224
    Resolution: 2316x3088
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter
    Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter
    Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter
    Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cherry Point
    Navy Medicine
    US Marines
    US Navy
    MCAS Cherry Point
    NavyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT