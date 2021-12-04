Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James Williams serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, where he oversees day-to-day operations while providing medical care to patients serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the surrounding communities. In his off-duty time, he volunteers as a firefighter with the Harlowe Volunteer Fire Department in Craven County, North Carolina.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 14:16 Photo ID: 6595053 VIRIN: 210412-O-KJ310-224 Resolution: 2316x3088 Size: 1.73 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Sailor Serves local Community as Corpsman, Volunteer Firefighter [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.