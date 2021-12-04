100th ARW refuels BTF

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing after receiving fuel during a Bomber Task Force mission off the Scottish Coast, April 12, 2021. U.S. bomber aircraft contribute to European regional security with the support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s only permanent air refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

