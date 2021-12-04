A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a Bomber Task Force mission off the Scottish Coast, April 12, 2021. Strategic bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant commands’ areas of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 10:34 Photo ID: 6594799 VIRIN: 210412-F-TF218-1017 Resolution: 5665x3476 Size: 7.64 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels BTF [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.