Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100th ARW refuels BTF [Image 6 of 7]

    100th ARW refuels BTF

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a Bomber Task Force mission off the Scottish Coast, April 12, 2021. Strategic bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant commands’ areas of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 10:34
    Photo ID: 6594799
    VIRIN: 210412-F-TF218-1017
    Resolution: 5665x3476
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels BTF [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW refuels BTF
    100th ARW refuels BTF
    100th ARW refuels BTF
    100th ARW refuels BTF
    100th ARW refuels BTF
    100th ARW refuels BTF
    100th ARW refuels BTF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Air Force
    B-1
    Lancer
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT