A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel during a Bomber Task Force mission off the Scottish Coast, April 12, 2021. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of its military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 10:34 Photo ID: 6594798 VIRIN: 210412-F-TF218-1012 Resolution: 6044x3808 Size: 7.97 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 10 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels BTF [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.