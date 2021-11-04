SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 11, 2021) - U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Ashley McKinnon, from Portland, Ore., directs and F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

