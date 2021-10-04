SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 10, 2021) – An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, left, and an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 10, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander B. Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 23:57 Photo ID: 6594302 VIRIN: 210410-N-KB540-1018 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1019.3 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.