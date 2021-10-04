210410-N-CJ510-0232 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 10, 2021) Sailors man the rails during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April, 10, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released

