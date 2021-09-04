Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    7th MSC Soldiers receive COVID vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    7th MSC Soldiers receive COVID vaccine

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joy Dulen 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 5 Vikki Hecht, chief warrant officer of the 7th Mission Support Command, waits in line to receive her COVID-19 vaccination during a Vaccine Rodeo held on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6593595
    VIRIN: 210409-A-DG163-206
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC Soldiers receive COVID vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th MSC Soldiers receive COVID vaccine
    7th MSC Soldiers receive COVID vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccination
    7th Mission Support Command
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT