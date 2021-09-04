U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Terrence McLaughlin, a supply sergeant with the 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, receives his COVID-19 vaccination during a Vaccine Rodeo held on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6593593
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-DG163-945
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th MSC Soldiers receive COVID vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT