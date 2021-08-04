SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 8, 2021) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Liza Maldonado, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, puts tie-down chains on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 8, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6593566
|VIRIN:
|210408-N-HI500-1010
|Resolution:
|2017x1441
|Size:
|393.72 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT