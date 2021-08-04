USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 8, 2021) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Liza Maldonado, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, puts tie-down chains on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 8, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

Date Taken: 04.08.2021
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
Hometown: PONCE, PR