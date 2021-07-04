IMC Marines conduct combined arms fire, maneuver range

A U.S Marine with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, fires an M240 medium machine gun during a combined arms fire and maneuver on Range 219 as part of the eleventh week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 5, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

