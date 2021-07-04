Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMC Marines conduct combined arms fire, maneuver range [Image 15 of 16]

    IMC Marines conduct combined arms fire, maneuver range

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A U.S Marine with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, fires an M72 light anti-armor weapon training system during a combined arms fire and maneuver on Range 219 as part of the eleventh week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 5, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

    This work, IMC Marines conduct combined arms fire, maneuver range [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    IMC
    Infantry Training Battalion
    SOI-West
    Infantry Marine Course

