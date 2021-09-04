Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range [Image 3 of 7]

    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine with Company B, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, jumps into a trench during the Platoon Attacks at Range 410A while participating in Integrated Training Exercise (ITX), 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 9, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 20:20
    Photo ID: 6593454
    VIRIN: 210409-M-MY519-1242
    Resolution: 5209x7809
    Size: 21.04 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range
    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range
    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range
    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range
    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range
    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range
    Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SMAW
    coyote
    410A
    CrownJewel
    SLTE3-21
    ManueverWarfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT