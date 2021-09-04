Marines use maneuver warfare while conducting live fire range

U.S. Marines with Company B, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, and Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, prepare to move up range after a charge is detonated during the Platoon Attacks at Range 410A while participating in Integrated Training Exercise (ITX), 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 9, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

Date Taken: 04.09.2021
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US