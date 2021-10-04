Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Veteran Marks 95th Birthday at Yakima CVC [Image 2 of 3]

    World War II Veteran Marks 95th Birthday at Yakima CVC

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment and the 62nd Medical Brigade, along with their interagency partners surprise Bill Kozacek by wishing him a happy 95th birthday at the Yakima Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Yakima, Washington, April 10, 2021. Kozacek served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and continues to serve his community by working at the Yakima Community Vaccination Center. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

    This work, World War II Veteran Marks 95th Birthday at Yakima CVC [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

