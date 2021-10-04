U.S. Army Soldiers of the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment and the 62nd Medical Brigade, along with their interagency partners surprise Bill Kozacek by wishing him a happy 95th birthday at the Yakima Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Yakima, Washington, April 10, 2021. Kozacek served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and continues to serve his community by working at the Yakima Community Vaccination Center. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2021 20:01 Photo ID: 6593418 VIRIN: 210410-A-QM437-007 Resolution: 4704x3136 Size: 8.65 MB Location: YAKIMA, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World War II Veteran Marks 95th Birthday at Yakima CVC [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.