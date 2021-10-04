Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 114th Fighter Wing attend Prayer Breakfast [Image 1 of 6]

    Members of the 114th Fighter Wing attend Prayer Breakfast

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Isaac Bullis sings the opening song for the Prayer Breakfast April 10, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event that enhances Airmen’s spiritual fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    This work, Members of the 114th Fighter Wing attend Prayer Breakfast [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

