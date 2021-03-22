Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan visits 151st Quartermaster Detachment [Image 4 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan visits 151st Quartermaster Detachment

    QATAR

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, tosses a command coin to a rigger of the 151st Quartermaster Detachment at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, Mar. 22, 2021. The Soldiers were rigging fuel drum bundles and other equipment for airdrop as part of Exercise Impregnable Guard. The ‘Impregnable Guard’ military exercise, which is carried out annually, is part of the security measures undertaken by Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and enhances military cooperation and exchange of expertise between participating forces. (U.S. Army photos by Cpt. Justin Constant)

