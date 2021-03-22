Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan visits 151st Quartermaster Detachment

Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, visits the riggers of the 151st Quartermaster Detachment at Al Udeid Airbase, Qatar, Mar. 22, 2021. The Soldiers were rigging fuel drum bundles and other equipment for airdrop as part of Exercise Impregnable Guard. The ‘Impregnable Guard’ military exercise, which is carried out annually, is part of the security measures undertaken by Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and enhances military cooperation and exchange of expertise between participating forces. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Justin Constant)

