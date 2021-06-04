Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise La Perouse 2021 [Image 10 of 17]

    Exercise La Perouse 2021

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Zeigler 

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25)

    210406-N-JC800-1078
    INDIAN OCEAN (April 6, 2021) - Amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD25) conducts formation maneuvers with FS Surcouf during La Perouse 2021. La Perouse consists of naval assets from Australia, France, India, Japan and the United States. La Perouse is an exercise conducted during the annual French Navy midshipman deployment called Mission Jeanne d'Arc. The exercise is designed to conduct training, enhance cooperation in maritime surveillance, maritime interdiction operations, and air operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise La Perouse 2021 [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 David Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

