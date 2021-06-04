Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 USACAPOC(A) Best Warrior Competition (Day Zero) [Image 5 of 5]

    2021 USACAPOC(A) Best Warrior Competition (Day Zero)

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hubert Delany 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Command Sgt. Maj. George Conklin, a senior enlisted advisor for the 354th Civil Affairs Brigade, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), gives an introductory speech during the in-processing portion of the 2021 USACAPOC (A) Best Warrior Competition at Fort Jackson, S.C. on April 6.

    Soldiers from across the nation traveled to compete in the 2021 USACAPOC (A) Best Warrior Competition, hosted from April 5-10, at Fort Jackson, S.C. The USACAPOC(A) Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across USACAPOC(A) to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers after being evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, testing their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 20:22
    Photo ID: 6586231
    VIRIN: 210406-A-AM237-1002
    Resolution: 3810x2540
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 USACAPOC(A) Best Warrior Competition (Day Zero) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USACAPOC(A)
    BWC2021
    USACAPOCBWC

