2021 USACAPOC(A) Best Warrior Competition (Day Zero)

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Daniel Bush, left, civil affairs specialist with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, and Staff Sgt. Marco Campos, right, a civil affairs specialist with the 410th Civil Affairs Battalion, greet each other during the inprocessing portion of the 2021 U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Best Warrior Competition at Fort Jackson, S.C. on April 6.



Soldiers from across the nation traveled to compete in the 2021 U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Best Warrior Competition, hosted from April 5-10, at Fort Jackson, S.C. The USACAPOC(A) BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across USACAPOC(A) to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers after being evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, testing their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)

