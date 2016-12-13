Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARAK Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month outreach table [Image 5 of 8]

    USARAK Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month outreach table

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Sgt. DeMarco Wills 

    United States Army Alaska

    The USARAK SHARP and SAPR Program sponsored an outreach table April 6 at the Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson Main Exchange. The table was set up to spread awareness concerning victim advocacy, services, and harassment prevention for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM).

    TAGS

    SHARP
    SAPR
    USARAK
    JBER
    SAAPM
    Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month

