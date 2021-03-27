Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct serial call-away drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 27, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brian Heckel, left, and Cpl. Kristopher Baxter, flight equipment technicians with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instruct a class on the use of life preserver units aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

