Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct serial call-away drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 27, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roman VegaBergin, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands in position during rehearsals for an upcoming training scenario aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

