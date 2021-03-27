PACIFIC OCEAN (March 27, 2021) U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct rehearsals prior to a training scenario aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6586138
|VIRIN:
|210327-M-ON629-1021
|Resolution:
|3387x2258
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct serial call-away drill [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
