PACIFIC OCEAN (March 27, 2021) U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct rehearsals prior to a training scenario aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 17:51 Photo ID: 6586138 VIRIN: 210327-M-ON629-1021 Resolution: 3387x2258 Size: 2.88 MB Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct serial call-away drill [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.