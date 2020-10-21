Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 SFS Airmen attend Professional Encounters, High-Risk Traffic Stop training [Image 7 of 7]

    4 SFS Airmen attend Professional Encounters, High-Risk Traffic Stop training

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from the 4th Security Forces Squadron gather to debrief after conducting high-risk traffic stop training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2020. The Airmen reviewed procedures for traffic stops and discussed successes and areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    This work, 4 SFS Airmen attend Professional Encounters, High-Risk Traffic Stop training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

