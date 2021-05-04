Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Golf Company Medical Screening [Image 2 of 8]

    Golf Company Medical Screening

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, make their initial phone call home after arriving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 5, 2021. As recruits arrive to the depot in the future, they will enter a staging period of 14 days during which they will be medically screened, monitored, and provided classes to prepare and orient them to begin recruit training. All of this will occur before they step onto our iconic yellow footprints and make that memorable move toward earning the title Marine. Current planning and execution remain fluid as the situation continues to evolve. The health and well-being of our recruits, recruiting and training personnel, and their families remain our primary concerns. All recruits will be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to beginning recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 12:50
    Photo ID: 6585762
    VIRIN: 210405-M-OQ594-1010
    Resolution: 5941x3961
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Medical Screening [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Company Medical Screening
    Golf Company Medical Screening
    Golf Company Medical Screening
    Golf Company Medical Screening
    Golf Company Medical Screening
    Golf Company Medical Screening
    Golf Company Medical Screening
    Golf Company Medical Screening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT