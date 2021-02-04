U.S. Air Force Academy -- A cannon is fired ceremoniously to mark the beginning of the U.S. Air Force Academy's Founder's Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 2, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 11:10 Photo ID: 6585651 VIRIN: 210402-F-XS730-1001 Resolution: 3550x2363 Size: 1.92 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Founder's Day Parader 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.