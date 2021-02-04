Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Founder's Day Parader 2021

    U.S. Air Force Academy Founder's Day Parader 2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- A cannon is fired ceremoniously to mark the beginning of the U.S. Air Force Academy's Founder's Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 2, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 11:10
    Photo ID: 6585651
    VIRIN: 210402-F-XS730-1001
    Resolution: 3550x2363
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Founder's Day Parader 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Founder's Day
    Air Force
    USAFA

