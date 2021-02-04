U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy Band plays the National Anthem before cadets march across Stillman Field for a pass and review in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 2, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 11:10 Photo ID: 6585650 VIRIN: 210402-F-NH566-1008 Resolution: 3600x2396 Size: 2.46 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Founder's Day Parade 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.