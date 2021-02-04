U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy Band plays the National Anthem before cadets march across Stillman Field for a pass and review in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 2, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 11:10
|Photo ID:
|6585650
|VIRIN:
|210402-F-NH566-1008
|Resolution:
|3600x2396
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Founder's Day Parade 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
