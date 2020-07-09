2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Ultimate Training Munitions Shoot House

Staff Sgt. Darius Foster Jr., a U.S. Army Reserve signal support systems specialist, representing the U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command (front) and Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Montes-Melendez, a U.S. Army Reserve maintenance supervisor, representing the 80th Training Command (Total Army School System) (back) arrive at the Ultimate Training Munitions School House during the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 7. More than 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

