Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps into local school

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps into local school

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team performs a demonstration at a local elementary school.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 10:47
    Photo ID: 6585627
    VIRIN: 200908-A-ID671-390
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps into local school, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    school
    Parachute
    Soldier
    Golden Knights
    teachers
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT