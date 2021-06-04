The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron acquisition team poses for a photo at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, April 6, 2021. The acquisition flight supports the AB 201 mission by providing full-range financial management assistance and being the acquisitions focal point for commodities, services and construction requirements. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:03 Photo ID: 6585566 VIRIN: 210406-F-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 158.53 KB Location: AGADEZ, NE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CONS, finance team deliver enduring support, by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.