CONS, finance team deliver enduring support

The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron acquisition team poses for a photo at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, April 6, 2021. The acquisition flight supports the AB 201 mission by providing full-range financial management assistance and being the acquisitions focal point for commodities, services and construction requirements. (Courtesy Photo)
|04.06.2021
|04.06.2021 09:03
|6585566
|210406-F-ZZ999-0001
|1024x768
|158.53 KB
|AGADEZ, NE
|4
|2
