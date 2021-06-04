Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CONS, finance team deliver enduring support

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron acquisition team poses for a photo at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, April 6, 2021. The acquisition flight supports the AB 201 mission by providing full-range financial management assistance and being the acquisitions focal point for commodities, services and construction requirements. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:03
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    CONS, finance team deliver enduring support

