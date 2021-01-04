210401-N-EI510-0174 GAETA, Italy (April 1, 2021) Chief Information Systems Technician Matthew Likewise prepares to raise the American Flag aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney in Gaeta, Italy, April 1, 2021. Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6585561 VIRIN: 210401-N-EI510-0174 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.53 MB Location: GAETA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.