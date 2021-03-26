210326-N-EI510-0929 GAETA, Italy (March 26, 2021) Capt. David Pollard, Commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney, speaks to local media during a medical supplies donation to Gaeta, Italy on behalf of the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), March 26, 2021. Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

