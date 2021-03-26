Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GAETA, ITALY

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Barnes 

    210326-N-EI510-0929 GAETA, Italy (March 26, 2021) Capt. David Pollard, Commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney, speaks to local media during a medical supplies donation to Gaeta, Italy on behalf of the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), March 26, 2021. Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Location: GAETA, IT 
    This work, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    MSC
    Sixth Fleet
    Navy
    Military Sealift Command
