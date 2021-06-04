Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andy Juarezramirez, transmissions system operator with 3d Supply Bn, establishes communication inside of a medium tactical vehicle replacement during a field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6, 2021. The mission of 3d Supply Bn is to provide responsive, quality logistics support to III MEF and other Marine, joint, combined forces and federal agencies as directed through expeditionary means, forward basing, and global sourcing. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Juarezramirez is a native of Los Angeles, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

