Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities [Image 19 of 19]

    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andy Juarezramirez, transmissions system operator with 3d Supply Bn, establishes communication inside of a medium tactical vehicle replacement during a field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6, 2021. The mission of 3d Supply Bn is to provide responsive, quality logistics support to III MEF and other Marine, joint, combined forces and federal agencies as directed through expeditionary means, forward basing, and global sourcing. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Juarezramirez is a native of Los Angeles, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:07
    Photo ID: 6585558
    VIRIN: 210406-M-LR229-0168
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 383.38 KB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities
    Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field
    Comm
    C2X
    3d supply
    Oki Marines
    deployment capability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT