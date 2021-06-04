U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. James Greer, communications officer with 3d Supply Bn, secures a guideline supporting an MRC-142D multi-channel radio system during a field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6, 2021. The mission of 3d Supply Bn is to provide responsive, quality logistics support to III MEF and other Marine, joint, combined forces and federal agencies as directed through expeditionary means, forward basing, and global sourcing. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Greer is a native of Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:14 Photo ID: 6585550 VIRIN: 210406-M-LR229-0103 Resolution: 1634x2451 Size: 384.27 KB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with 3d Supply Battalion demonstrate their field communication capabilities [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.