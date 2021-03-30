Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct training in Mali [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct training in Mali

    GAO, MALI

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. service members from the Joint Response Force (JRF), comprised of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Task Force Bayonet, and Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) Civil Affairs service members conduct training in Gao, Mali, March 30, 2021. U.S. forces routinely conduct operational and logistics assessment exercises across regions to prepare for contingencies, exercise readiness, and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 07:07
    Photo ID: 6585500
    VIRIN: 210330-F-FN125-308
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: GAO, ML 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command forces conduct training in Mali [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    interoperability
    1CTCS
    training
    SOCAFRICA
    JRF

