U.S. Africa Command forces conduct training in Mali

U.S. service members from the Joint Response Force (JRF), comprised of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Task Force Bayonet, and Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) Civil Affairs service members conduct training in Gao, Mali, March 30, 2021. U.S. forces routinely conduct operational and logistics assessment exercises across regions to prepare for contingencies, exercise readiness, and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

