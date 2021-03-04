RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 03, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isacc Isbell sands a handrail to remove paint during a regularly scheduled preservation event aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 03, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

