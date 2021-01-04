Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Singapore Military Community Declares April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    SINGAPORE

    04.01.2021

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (April 1, 2021) – Navy Capt. Hans Sholley, Singapore Area Coordinator, signs the proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month, along with U.S. military leaders and community leaders in the Singapore Area Coordinator conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 03:23
    Photo ID: 6585410
    VIRIN: 210401-N-UA460-0010
    Resolution: 4554x3213
    Size: 526.72 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Sexual Assault Awareness
    CTF 73
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Singapore Area Coordinator

