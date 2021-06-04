CFAO Spotlight

KADENA, Japan (Apr. 6, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Mikhael Floyd, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa operations officer, stands with a CFAO UC-12F Huron multi-mission aircraft for an environmental portrait at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 6, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
