    CFAO Spotlight

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Apr. 6, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Mikhael Floyd, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa operations officer, stands with a CFAO UC-12F Huron multi-mission aircraft for an environmental portrait at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 6, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    This work, CFAO Spotlight, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

