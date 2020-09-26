Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    338th Army Band Conducts Weapons Qualification

    CHILLICOTHE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2020

    Photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche 

    U.S. Army, Columbus Recruiting Battalion

    Staff Sgt. Jennifer Oxley of the 338th Army Band provides weapons and ammunition for Soldiers during unit weapon qualification in Chillicothe, Ohio Sept. 26. Soldiers in the Army band are not only proficient with their instruments, but with using their weapons as well. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 01:09
    Location: CHILLICOTHE, OH, US 
    This work, 338th Army Band Conducts Weapons Qualification, by SPC Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M16
    Army band
    Army Reserve
    Ohio

