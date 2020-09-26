338th Army Band Conducts Weapons Qualification

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Oxley of the 338th Army Band provides weapons and ammunition for Soldiers during unit weapon qualification in Chillicothe, Ohio Sept. 26. Soldiers in the Army band are not only proficient with their instruments, but with using their weapons as well. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

